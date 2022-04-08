Overview of Dr. Michael Mostyn, MD

Dr. Michael Mostyn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Mostyn works at Coachella Valley Care Medical Associates, Inc. in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.