Dr. Michael Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Murphy, MD
Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
CTV Surgery Inc.3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 150D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5287
Cardiac Thoracic and Vascular Surgery3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 360C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5287Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr MURPHY and his staff are very informative and caring. He is an excellent doctor-surgeon and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Murphy, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
