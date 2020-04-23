Overview of Dr. Michael Murphy, MD

Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at CTV Surgery Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.