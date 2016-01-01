Overview

Dr. Michael Newkirk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Newkirk works at BaptistWorx Fern Valley in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.