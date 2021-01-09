Dr. Michael Oladubu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oladubu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Oladubu, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Oladubu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waukesha, WI.
Dr. Oladubu works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dental Specialists WaukeshaN14W23833 Stone Ridge Dr Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 246-2485Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dental Specialists Franklin9130 W Loomis Rd Ste 700, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 253-2492Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Advanced Dental Specialists Bayshore500 W Silver Spring Dr Ste K250, Glendale, WI 53217 Directions (262) 246-2485Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Principal Financial Group
- Scion Dental
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oladubu?
He has a great bedside manner. Makes you feel comfortable while having terrible thinks done in your mouth
About Dr. Michael Oladubu, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1841577822
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oladubu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oladubu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oladubu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oladubu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oladubu works at
199 patients have reviewed Dr. Oladubu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oladubu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oladubu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oladubu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.