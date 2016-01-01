Dr. Ostad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Ostad, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ostad, MD
Dr. Michael Ostad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Ostad works at
Dr. Ostad's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostad?
About Dr. Michael Ostad, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1730199001
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostad works at
Dr. Ostad has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ostad speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.