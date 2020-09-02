See All Hand Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Michael Paczas, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (18)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Paczas, MD

Dr. Michael Paczas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Paczas works at TriHealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH, West Chester, OH and Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paczas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Foundation
    538 Oak St Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 961-4263
  2. 2
    TriHealth Hand Surgery - Montgomery
    10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 961-4263
  3. 3
    TriHealth Hand Surgery - West Chester
    7798 Discovery Dr Ste A, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 941-4263
  4. 4
    Evendale Medical Center
    3155 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 454-2222
  5. 5
    Trihealth Hand Specialists - Mason
    7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd Ste A, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Paczas, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144435553
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mary S Stern/University Of Cincinnati Hand Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center-Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paczas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paczas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paczas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paczas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paczas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paczas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paczas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paczas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

