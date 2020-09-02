Overview of Dr. Michael Paczas, MD

Dr. Michael Paczas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Paczas works at TriHealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH, West Chester, OH and Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.