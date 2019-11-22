Dr. Michael Pelster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pelster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pelster, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Sugar Land1235 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 665-4444Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
West Memorial Family Practice430 S Mason Rd Ste 101, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 665-4444
Advanced Dermatology Pearland2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 102, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 665-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, and he actually advised that my scheduled surgery was unnecessary. We didn’t do it and there was no charge for the visit! Thank you!
About Dr. Michael Pelster, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelster has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pelster speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.