Dr. Michael Phelps, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tigard, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Phelps works at Bridgeport Family Medicine in Tigard, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.