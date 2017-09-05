See All Family Doctors in Tigard, OR
Dr. Michael Phelps, MD

Family Medicine
Dr. Michael Phelps, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tigard, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Phelps works at Bridgeport Family Medicine in Tigard, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    16083 SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd Ste 130, Tigard, OR 97224

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health
    Health Net
    LifeWise
    MultiPlan
    PacificSource
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 05, 2017
    After talking through my issues with Dr. Phelps, I'd like to post an updated review. Dr. Phelps is clearly committed to providing the best care he can for his patients. We also walked through the specific issues I had earlier this year and he provided more information for ongoing care that will help me moving forward. So I will continue to be a patient and am glad I feel confident working on my continued healthcare with Dr. Phelps and his staff.
    David in Portland, OR — Sep 05, 2017
    Family Medicine
    12 years of experience
    English
    1699060780
    Family Medicine Of Southwest Washington
    OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    University of Washington
    Family Practice
    Dr. Michael Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Phelps works at Bridgeport Family Medicine in Tigard, OR. View the full address on Dr. Phelps's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

