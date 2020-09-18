Overview of Dr. Michael Pinzur, MD

Dr. Michael Pinzur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Pinzur works at Loyola Medicine in Maywood, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.