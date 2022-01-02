Dr. Michael Plundo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plundo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Plundo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Plundo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Plundo works at
Locations
Plundo-masterson Medical Associates Osteopathic PC518 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 468-6869
Convalescent Center Group506 Athena Dr, Delmont, PA 15626 Directions (412) 673-1243
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Michael Plundo, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Family Practice/OMT
