Overview

Dr. Michael Remar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Remar works at Michael A.h. Remar MD Pllc in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.