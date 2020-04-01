Dr. Michael Remetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Remetz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Sang and Sridhar Digestive Disease Consultants LLC79 Wawecus St Ste 102, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-2679
Temple Pt & Life Sciences84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8300
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 483-8300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Remetz made me feel comfortable. He has a friendly personality and is a very knowledgeable clinician. I feel very safe with his knowledge and care. He spent a lot of time with me explaining everything to me while looking at me. Even with the pandemic going on he did not let the lab schedule my procedure far into the future. I feel he is looking out for my safety first and not letting the "system" dictate what and when I need to ensure I do not have a preventable cardiac event.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Remetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remetz has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Remetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.