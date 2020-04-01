Overview of Dr. Michael Remetz, MD

Dr. Michael Remetz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Remetz works at Sang and Sridhar Digestive Disease Consultants LLC in Norwich, CT with other offices in Branford, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.