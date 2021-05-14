Dr. Michael Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rich, MD
Dr. Michael Rich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.
Dr. Rich's Office Locations
Aultman Behavioral Health and Counseling Center2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 340, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 493-9607
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 493-9607
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr Rich for over 20 years.. He has always been patient and kind toward me as he guides me through various mental health issues,, He includes me in all decisions regarding meds , therapy etc.. I honestly believe that I would not be here today if not for Dr.. Rich.. when in extreme distress,, I know I can call him.. get a prompt reply.. he gives me hope.. for a better future and I wish him a life filled with peace..
About Dr. Michael Rich, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295805877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.