Dr. Michael Rock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rock, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They completed their residency with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Dr. Rock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oak Park Clinic1125 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (312) 626-7480Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Higgins Clinic7101 W Higgins Ave, Chicago, IL 60656 Directions (312) 697-7102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
California Clinic2923 N California Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (312) 626-0268
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rock?
Dr. Rock is outstanding. He tries very hard to pinpoint the problem & tried a new approach that has given me back the ability to do things I did not think would be possible & that I hadn’t been able to do for years. He is always understanding, honest, and tries to work with me. The staff has always been nice to me, & I am grateful for their help. I have been treated well & have been lucky enough have found an excellent doctor who thinks outside the box to help patients.
About Dr. Michael Rock, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Afrikaans
- 1760596886
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Natalspruit Hosp
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rock works at
Dr. Rock speaks Afrikaans.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.