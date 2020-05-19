Overview

Dr. Michael Rogoff, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rogoff works at Elite Aesthetics in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.