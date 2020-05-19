Dr. Michael Rogoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rogoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rogoff, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Rogoff works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Health Mso LLC4302 Alton Rd Ste 300, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 531-8331
-
2
Palm Vascular Center Miami400 W 41st St Ste 310, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 763-8734
-
3
South Florida Interventional Radiology4308 Alton Rd Ste 740, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (786) 245-2099
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have a Paracentesis done due to ascites build up in my abdomen. I met with the Dr. Rogoff on Monday and he performed the paracentesis on Tuesday. He was very nice and professional. He answered all of my questions. The process was not that painful ( I am afraid of needles). It was instant relief. They removed two full bottles from my abdomen.
About Dr. Michael Rogoff, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104803436
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Tufts University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Rogoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogoff has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogoff.
