Dr. Michael Rosario-Prieto, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rosario-Prieto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rosario-Prieto works at
Locations
Baycare Medical Group Neurology-st. Anthony's Hospital1201 5th Ave N Ste 202, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 820-7701
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best Neurologist I've seen for chronic migraine & cervical dystonia.
About Dr. Michael Rosario-Prieto, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1871738948
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of Connecticut
- Staten Island University Hosp
- New York Medical College
- University of Puerto Rico
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosario-Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosario-Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosario-Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rosario-Prieto works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario-Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario-Prieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario-Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario-Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.