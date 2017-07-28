Overview of Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD

Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lincolnwood, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at NorthShore Medical Group in Lincolnwood, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.