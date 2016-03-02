See All Orthodontists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Michael Roth, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (129)
43 years of experience

Dr. Michael Roth, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Roth works at Michael D. Roth, DDS LLC in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Urology for Children
    500 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Crooked Teeth
Crossbite
Dental Crowding
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Overjet Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2016
    Dr. Roth is a wonderful and skilled doctor. He talks directly to me and makes me feel in control of my orthodontic outcome. The girls at the office are friendly and sweet and always make me feel welcome. They are quick to make emergency appointments and always have a friendly smile! I would highly recommend Dr. Roth and his team to anyone!
    Carolyn Frances in Philadelphia, PA — Mar 02, 2016
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1740405687
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center, Department Of Dental Medicine
    • Albert Einstein Hospital, Division Of Dental Medicine, Orthodontic Residency Program
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Dr. Michael Roth, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roth works at Michael D. Roth, DDS LLC in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Roth’s profile.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

