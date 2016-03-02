Overview

Dr. Michael Roth, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Michael D. Roth, DDS LLC in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.