Dr. Michael Roth, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Roth, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Roth, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
-
1
Urology for Children500 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Dr. Roth is a wonderful and skilled doctor. He talks directly to me and makes me feel in control of my orthodontic outcome. The girls at the office are friendly and sweet and always make me feel welcome. They are quick to make emergency appointments and always have a friendly smile! I would highly recommend Dr. Roth and his team to anyone!
About Dr. Michael Roth, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740405687
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center, Department Of Dental Medicine
- Albert Einstein Hospital, Division Of Dental Medicine, Orthodontic Residency Program
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.