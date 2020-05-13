Overview of Dr. Michael Simon, MD

Dr. Michael Simon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at New Jersey Medical & Hlth Assoc in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.