Dr. Michael Steingart, DO

Sports Medicine
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Steingart, DO

Dr. Michael Steingart, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.

Dr. Steingart works at NovaSpine Pain Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steingart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steingart Orthopedics
    4045 E Bell Rd Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 923-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 27, 2016
    Dr Mike is wonderful; he is professional, empathetic and extremely knowledgeable about orthopedic medicine; if it weren't for Dr. Mike, I'd be in a wheel chair. Dr Mike & Dr John Soscia, performed a 12 hour surgery on my spine in 1999 and the results were truly phenomenal! They performed an amputation of my 2 lower vertebrae and implanted cages and rods. If Dr Mike needs assistance he gets it!! I recommend Dr Steingart, he is a gentle man whom I consider a friend for life! Many Thanks Doc!
    Candy Shields in Squires, MO — Nov 27, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Steingart, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316065337
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Medical Education

