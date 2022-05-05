See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Michael Svestka, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Svestka, MD

Dr. Michael Svestka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Svestka works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Svestka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax
    13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2022
    Dr. Svestka is one of the most caring doctors I have ever met. I told him today that he truly breaks the stereotype of a typical surgeon personality and he conveyed his desire to ensure that his patients truly feel they are cared for - I definitely felt that! Not only did he take wonderful care of me pre-op, throughout surgery, and post-op, but he invited me back to shadow him, as I am a premed! I could not recommend him enough!
    About Dr. Michael Svestka, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063856060
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • College Of William & Mary
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Svestka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svestka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Svestka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Svestka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Svestka works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Svestka’s profile.

    Dr. Svestka has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svestka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Svestka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svestka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svestka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svestka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

