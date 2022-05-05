Overview of Dr. Michael Svestka, MD

Dr. Michael Svestka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Svestka works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.