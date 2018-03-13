Dr. Michael Theurer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Theurer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Theurer, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Pacific School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Theurer works at
Locations
Theurer Orthodontics1629 W Avenue J Ste 103, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 481-3836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theurer?
He is a professional, nice, courteous and his team is excellent with positive thoughts. thanks
About Dr. Michael Theurer, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1235104613
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- University Of The Pacific School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theurer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theurer accepts Aetna, Humana and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Theurer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Theurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theurer works at
Dr. Theurer speaks German.
305 patients have reviewed Dr. Theurer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.