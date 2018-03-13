Overview

Dr. Michael Theurer, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Pacific School Of Dentistry.



Dr. Theurer works at Theurer Orthodontics in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.