Dr. Michael Todd, MD
Dr. Michael Todd, MD is a Dermatologist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Skin Cancer Center of NOVA19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 401, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
I had skin cancer removed from the bridge of my nose by Dr. Todd in a Mohs procedure. I have an incision from between my eyes to below the tip of my nose that was so well done, several nasal surgeons and PAs who were working ON my nose did not realize I'd had surgery, couldn't see the scar even upon knowing it was there, and commented on the amazing job Dr. Todd did. As far as reviews go, in the long run, I had no office issues, but I'm not panicked over how the office does or doesn't run, if the final result is Nobody can tell I had surgery on my face, it was so well done. :)
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1609860337
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Ctr
- Dermatology
- Penn State University-Hershey College of Medicine
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
