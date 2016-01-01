Dr. Torres accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Torres, MD
Dr. Michael Torres, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
1
Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (877) 697-9355
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Torres, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1326440496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.