Hospital Medicine
1.5 (2)
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Torres, MD

Dr. Michael Torres, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Torres works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torres' Office Locations

    Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Torres, MD

    • Hospital Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326440496
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Torres works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

