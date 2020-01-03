Dr. Michael Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Tucker, MD
Dr. Michael Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-6958
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician and a great bedside manner. I had a very difficult set of issues due to a bad auto collision. He was able to do some very amazing work so that I could learn to walk again and use my arm. I’m so grateful for Dr. Tucker. He is top notch and well respected amongst other healthcare professionals. I am forever grateful for all he did to see me through a very difficult time.
About Dr. Michael Tucker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1205947249
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
