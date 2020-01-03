See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Michael Tucker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Tucker, MD

Dr. Michael Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. 

Dr. Tucker works at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tucker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-6958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 03, 2020
    Excellent physician and a great bedside manner. I had a very difficult set of issues due to a bad auto collision. He was able to do some very amazing work so that I could learn to walk again and use my arm. I’m so grateful for Dr. Tucker. He is top notch and well respected amongst other healthcare professionals. I am forever grateful for all he did to see me through a very difficult time.
    Bridgette — Jan 03, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Tucker, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1205947249
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tucker works at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Tucker’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

