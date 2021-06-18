Dr. Tyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Tyler, MD
Dr. Michael Tyler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Male Medical Group Mgmt. LLC14615 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 491-9441
I'm a disabled veteran with Gulf War Syndrome/Gulf War Illness, not happy with VA. I reached out to Dr. Tyler 6 years ago and my quality of life has gotten much better. Dr. Tyler is old school, doesn't just go by lab results being in the low normal range and saying you're fine. He listens to you, treats your symptoms as well as keeping track of lab results. VA had me on synthetic thyroid meds for 10 years with no relief and complaints of same symptoms, but never made a change because my lab results were low normal. Dr. Tyler changed meds, went to dessicated thyroid, NP thyroid and wow what a difference it made. I also at age 40 had testosterone levels at 175, way below normal, and had multiple symptoms of low testosterone. VA endocrinology refused to even see me. Dr. Tyler after testing me immediately prescribed testosterone replacement therapy and it's truly helping me regain what I had been missing. Dr. Tyler has helped me more than any other Dr. to date. He Listens to you.
About Dr. Michael Tyler, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1053432351
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyler.
