See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD

Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Umanoff works at Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine, & Orthopedics in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Englewood, NJ and Kearny, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
4.9 (137)
View Profile
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
4.7 (541)
View Profile
Dr. Dipan Patel, MD
Dr. Dipan Patel, MD
4.9 (85)
View Profile

Dr. Umanoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine and Orthopaedics
    1680 State Route 23 Ste 250, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1122
  2. 2
    630 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 503-1522
  3. 3
    Total Pain Care
    35 Van Nostrand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2499
  4. 4
    Total Pain Care
    206 Bergen Ave Ste 206, Kearny, NJ 07032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 955-2290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arachnoiditis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Umanoff?

    Jan 24, 2023
    I have been with Dr.Uminoff for about 8 years. I have an extremely painful nerve condition that will never go away. Dr.Uminoff is one of the most caring doctors I have been to. He listens to me, never rushes me, and is always trying to find new treatments to help the pain in my foot, he never gives up. I give his bed side manner is a 10, he's always happy, pleasant and extremely personable. He is the best doctor and I am very fortunate to have him treating me.
    Lisa McDowell — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Umanoff to family and friends

    Dr. Umanoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Umanoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902804438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Umanoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Umanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Umanoff has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umanoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Umanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umanoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.