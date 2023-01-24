Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD
Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Umanoff works at
Dr. Umanoff's Office Locations
-
1
Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine and Orthopaedics1680 State Route 23 Ste 250, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1122
- 2 630 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 503-1522
-
3
Total Pain Care35 Van Nostrand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (973) 754-2499
-
4
Total Pain Care206 Bergen Ave Ste 206, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (201) 955-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualCare
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Umanoff?
I have been with Dr.Uminoff for about 8 years. I have an extremely painful nerve condition that will never go away. Dr.Uminoff is one of the most caring doctors I have been to. He listens to me, never rushes me, and is always trying to find new treatments to help the pain in my foot, he never gives up. I give his bed side manner is a 10, he's always happy, pleasant and extremely personable. He is the best doctor and I am very fortunate to have him treating me.
About Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902804438
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Rutgers University
- Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco
- Pennsylvania State University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umanoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umanoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umanoff works at
Dr. Umanoff has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umanoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Umanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umanoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.