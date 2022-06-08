Overview of Dr. Michael Van Allen, MD

Dr. Michael Van Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Van Allen works at VAN ALLEN MICHAEL R MD OFFICE in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.