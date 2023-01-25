Overview of Dr. Michael Wang, MD

Dr. Michael Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med



Dr. Wang works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.