Dr. Michael Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI.
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
Surgical Specialties3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 429-0900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.webb and his staff were top notch professionals i used them for 2 procedures and was blown away at what a great experience I had 100% recommend!
About Dr. Michael Webb, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
