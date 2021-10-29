See All General Surgeons in Saint Joseph, MI
Dr. Michael Webb, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. 

Dr. Webb works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialties
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 429-0900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Hemorrhoids
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Hemorrhoids
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Appendicitis
Hemorrhoids
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Esophageal Cancer
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Prolapse
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectovaginal Fistula
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach Diseases
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Trustmark Companies
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578884441
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
