Dr. Michael West, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael West, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. West works at
Locations
Medicalacupuncture Clnc1712 I St NW Ste 1006, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 570-5151
The Cincinnati Endocrine Clinic LLC35 E 7th St Ste 312, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 898-9448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is well-educated, polite and to the point. My appointments are short. He does read the lab results before coming into the room and has an idea of where to go in my health plan. I see him about 3-4 times a year to manage my diabetes, and have no plans on changing. I did see his dietitian once, which I didn't fine to be useful. We both agreed that my diet is reasonable.
About Dr. Michael West, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841346152
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. West works at
Dr. West has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Testicular Dysfunction and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
