Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael White, MD
Dr. Michael White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Bergman Porretta Eye Center32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 354-9666
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White is and has been our (husband and I) primary doctor for over 20 years. He listen to our concerns and explains anything we need to know in terms we can understand. He is excellent and we appreciated him. We recommend him offen.
About Dr. Michael White, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609851708
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.