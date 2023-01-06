Overview of Dr. Michael Williard, MD

Dr. Michael Williard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Williard works at Orthopedic ONE in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.