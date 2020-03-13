Overview of Dr. Michael Wu, MD

Dr. Michael Wu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.



Dr. Wu works at Michael Wu, M.D. in Brea, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.