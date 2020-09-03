Dr. Michael Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Florida Research and Testing LLC1840 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 Directions (727) 442-3001
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Yu is a very compassionate and knowledgeable Dr., he listens and is never in a hurry. Would highly recommend.
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891782835
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pain Medicine
