Overview of Dr. Michael Yu, MD

Dr. Michael Yu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Yu works at Florida Med Center in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.