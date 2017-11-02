Overview of Dr. Michel Farah, MD

Dr. Michel Farah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Farah works at Trinity Medical Care in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.