See All Oncologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD

Medical Oncology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD

Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Kuzur works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kuzur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 760, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American General
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kuzur?

    Sep 11, 2021
    Dr. Kuzur is one of those rare doctors that has experience and clinical knowledge coupled with compassion. Not only is he the only doctor that has personally called me in the last twenty years but he has called multiple times. Most calls are for test results but a couple have been just to suggest some OTC supplements to improve quality of life and to see how I was doing. I also have to commend the TN Oncology staff at this location. It seems they know all of their patients by first name after the first visit and are greeted with a smile every time. They also run a smooth operation. I have never been called from the waiting room more than two minutes after the appointment time and they are usually early. If you want a doctor and team that wants to make your life - not just your cancer - better, then I highly recommend Dr. Kuzur and team.
    Roy G — Sep 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kuzur to family and friends

    Dr. Kuzur's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kuzur

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD.

    About Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083659163
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Memorial Hospital - University of Massachusetts
    Residency
    Internship
    • American University Of Beirut
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine, Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuzur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuzur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuzur works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kuzur’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.