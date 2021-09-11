Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD
Overview of Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD
Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Kuzur's Office Locations
Tennessee Oncology3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 760, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (629) 219-7519
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American General
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuzur?
Dr. Kuzur is one of those rare doctors that has experience and clinical knowledge coupled with compassion. Not only is he the only doctor that has personally called me in the last twenty years but he has called multiple times. Most calls are for test results but a couple have been just to suggest some OTC supplements to improve quality of life and to see how I was doing. I also have to commend the TN Oncology staff at this location. It seems they know all of their patients by first name after the first visit and are greeted with a smile every time. They also run a smooth operation. I have never been called from the waiting room more than two minutes after the appointment time and they are usually early. If you want a doctor and team that wants to make your life - not just your cancer - better, then I highly recommend Dr. Kuzur and team.
About Dr. Michel Kuzur, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1083659163
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- The Memorial Hospital - University of Massachusetts
- American University Of Beirut
- American University Of Beirut
- Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine, Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuzur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuzur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuzur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuzur speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.