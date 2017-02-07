Overview

Dr. Michele Cammarata, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Cammarata works at NORTHWELL HEALTH in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.