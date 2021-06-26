See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD

Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Scantlebury works at Scantlebury Pediatrics, P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scantlebury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scantlebury Pediatrics, P.C.
    350 Central Park W Apt 1C, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 749-6010
  2. 2
    Manhattan Physicians Group
    215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2021
    I love Dr. Scsntlebury professionalism and the love she shows to the children.
    Rhonda Bennett — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114018140
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
