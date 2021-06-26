Overview of Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD

Dr. Michele Scantlebury, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Scantlebury works at Scantlebury Pediatrics, P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.