Dr. Michele Yi, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michele Yi, MD
Overview of Dr. Michele Yi, MD
Dr. Michele Yi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Yi works at
Dr. Yi's Office Locations
Federal Way Pediatric Associates32124 1st Ave S Ste 100, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Woodcreek Pediatrics-mary Bridge Children's10004 204th Ave E Ste 2300, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yi?
Very sweet and compassionate. She is my babies pediatrician when he was discharged from NICU. He was 2 months premature. Always friendly and knowledgeable and took into account he was a premie. Highly recommended
About Dr. Michele Yi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Female
- 1619169638
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yi works at
Dr. Yi speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.
