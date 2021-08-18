Overview of Dr. Michele Yi, MD

Dr. Michele Yi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Yi works at Federal Way Pediatric Associates in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.