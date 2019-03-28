See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD

Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Aboud works at Norton Surgical Specialists - Dupont Rd in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aboud's Office Locations

    Norton Surgical Specialists - Dupont Rd
    3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 2E, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 473-8065
    710 Breckenridge Ln Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 473-8065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Otitis Media
Joint Pain
Muscle Spasm
Otitis Media
Joint Pain

Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Aboud, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891709515
    Education & Certifications

    • University Cinn
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
