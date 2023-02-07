See All Pediatricians in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Michelle Beasley, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Beasley, MD

Dr. Michelle Beasley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Beasley works at Pensacola Pediatrics in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beasley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pensacola Pediatrics PA
    4951 Grande Dr, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 473-0100
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Cannabis Clinic of Florida
    109d Racetrack Rd Ne, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 906-5000
  3. 3
    Medical Cannabis Clinic of Florida
    810 Scenic Hwy Ste C, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-4540

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 07, 2023
Dr. Beasley is one of the most organized, personable, and professional physicians I've ever met. She explained complex medical and scientific terms in easy-to-understand terminology that made things completely clear and understandable to a lay person. She reflects very well on her profession.
Ben — Feb 07, 2023
About Dr. Michelle Beasley, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811079908
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Fl College Of Med
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Beasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beasley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

