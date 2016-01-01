Dr. Michelle Estes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Estes, MD
Dr. Michelle Estes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.
Holston Medical Group Orthpdcs2204 Pavilion Dr Ste 210, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Carson-Newman University
Dr. Estes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Estes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.