Dr. Michelle Frieben, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Frieben, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Frieben works at
Locations
Family Medicine of Blacksburg LLC1645 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 552-1246Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Frieben, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Mandarin
- 1912110404
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frieben has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frieben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frieben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Frieben works at
Dr. Frieben speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frieben. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frieben.
