Dr. Michelle Gerdes, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.



Dr. Gerdes works at Academic Dermatology Associates in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.