Dr. Michelle Gerdes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Gerdes, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.
Dr. Gerdes works at
Locations
-
1
Academic Dermatology3421 N Causeway Blvd Ste 202, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 832-6612Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and thorough Dermatologist. Friendly office and flexible schedule.
About Dr. Michelle Gerdes, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376566380
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med|LSUHSC-University Medical Center
- LSU HSC-NO LA
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerdes works at
