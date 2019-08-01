Overview of Dr. Michelle Gorbos-Spina, DO

Dr. Michelle Gorbos-Spina, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Gorbos-Spina works at Abington Plaza Medical Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.