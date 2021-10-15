Overview

Dr. Michelle Haggar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Haggar works at Neuro Care of Louisiana in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.