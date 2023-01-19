Overview of Dr. Michelle Klaumann, MD

Dr. Michelle Klaumann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center.



Dr. Klaumann works at Tri-State Orthopedic Institute in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.