Dr. Michelle Naylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Naylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Naylor, MD
Dr. Michelle Naylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Naylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Naylor's Office Locations
-
1
Healtheast Surgery2945 Hazelwood St, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 471-9701
-
2
Jane Chandler, MA, CCC-SLP2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naylor?
Dr. Naylor was excellent and I recommend her. She explained the diagnosis and the best way to address it. The procedure was almost painless. And her after care instructions were really helpful.
About Dr. Michelle Naylor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316187347
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naylor works at
Dr. Naylor has seen patients for Laryngitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Naylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.