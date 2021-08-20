Overview of Dr. Michelle Naylor, MD

Dr. Michelle Naylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Naylor works at Healtheast Surgery in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.