Overview of Dr. Michelle Pearce, MD

Dr. Michelle Pearce, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Pearce works at Atlantic Psychiatric Center Palm Bay in Palm Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.